Paakiwaha Promo Monday 22nd February 2021

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene calls in to discuss the 10-year anniversary of the Christchurch earthquakes, how the city has changed and the manaakitanga Ngāi Tahu gave to the people of Ōtautahi.

Dr Rawiri Taonui joins Dale to talk about the affect the earthquakes continue to have on whanau Māori.

Dr Katrina Kirikino Cox from Turuki Health Care talks about her organisation being at the forefront of the COVID-19 Vaccine roll out in Aotearoa.

Film producer and Ngā Aho Whakaari chair Hineani Melbourne talks about the people and organisations contacting Ngā Aho Whakaari for advice.

Ngahiwi Tomoana gives an update on Heretaunga hosting the National Māori Housing conference.

And National Māori Housing conference project manager Traci Tuimaseve talks about some of the topics that will be discussed.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune into yet another lively thought provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

