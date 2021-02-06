Forum Chair’s Statement – On The Selection Of The Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General

Press Release – Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

I remain steadfast behind the Forum Leaders decision on the appointment of the Honourable Henry Puna from the Cook Islands as the next Secretary General. This was a consensus decision following an agreed process at our Special Leaders Retreat on 3 February …

This was a consensus decision following an agreed process at our Special Leaders’ Retreat on 3 February 2021.

We have upheld our principles and values as characterised through the Pacific Way. Central to our Pacific Way is our values of the collective good, maintaining relationships, talanoa and mutual respect.

In spite of the difficulty of the discussion and the differing views, I am pleased that my Colleague Leaders and I were able to dialogue and agree on a process at our meeting to finalise this appointment.

The next Secretary General, Henry Puna, is expected to take up his new position in April, 2021.

