The Best Place In Auckland To Enjoy Free Outdoor Films Alongside Food, Sun And A Cheeky Bevy

Auckland Live continues the Kiwi summer tradition of outdoor family films with an incredible Summer in the Square line-up of blockbusters and classics screening from 24 Jan – 25 Feb on the giant digital screen in Aotea Square.

The roster of hand-picked summer movies come with some irresistible extras:

Tasty, high quality meals and bites at the Hello Sailor pop-up café.

Ice-cream cart with old fashioned hand-rolled ice creams.

Access to a full bar at Hello Sailor and The Terrace Café.

Or BYO alcohol-free picnic to enjoy from the comfort of a bean bag.

Cheap parking rates at the Civic Carpark.

Aotea Square is easily reached by bus.

Plus, it’s perfect for family and after-work catch ups!

And then to the main event… the films. There is truly something for everyone.

See the full Auckland Live Summer in the Square programme at: aucklandlive.co.nz/event/summer-in-the-square-2021

