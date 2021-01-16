Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Retreat Set For February 2021

Press Release – Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders will convene virtually in a Special Leaders Retreat in February 2021. The focus of the Special Leaders Retreat will be the COVID-19 pandemic and the appointment of the next Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum. The …

The Forum Chair, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, the Honourable Kausea Natano said “the settlement of a date for the special retreat of the Pacific Islands Forum has been an arduous process given the competing commitments of Leaders at the national level. However, following extensive consultations with Colleague Leaders, I am pleased to confirm the first week of February for this session. I am confident that we will also appoint the new Secretary General when we meet in February.”

The incumbent Secretary General, Dame Meg Taylor, is expected to remain in the position until her successor is appointed.

