Fiji Red Cross: 57 Communities Benefit From TC Yasa Response

Press Release – Fiji Red Cross

A total of 57 communities have received non-food item supplies from the Fiji Red Cross Society. These communities include; 43 from the North, 10 in the West and 4 in the East. The non-food items consist of tarpaulins, tents, Jerry Cans, shelter …

The non-food items consist of tarpaulins, tents, Jerry Cans, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, solar lights, hygiene kits, baby kits, dignity kits and blankets.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) estimated that 93,000 people (21,000 households) were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Apart from assisting 57 communities, the Fiji Red Cross Society with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have also established a “Restoring Family Links” hotline. The service connects family members with each other through a satellite phone after telecommunication services crashed during to TC Yasa. A total of 107 calls were received through the hotline, in which 95 cases have been assisted.

Fiji Red Cross Society’s TC Yasa response is set to continue for the upcoming weeks.

