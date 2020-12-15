Fiji Act Now Calls On Authorities To Investigate Disturbing Viral Video

Press Release – Fiji Act Now

Fiji Act Now is deeply concerned about a recent viral video that clearly shows an official from the Fiji Presidents Office and two members of the Fiji Police Force harrasing a pregnant woman and her husband after an alleged driving violation. To …

Fiji Act Now is deeply concerned about a recent viral video that clearly shows an official from the Fiji President’s Office and two members of the Fiji Police Force harrasing a pregnant woman and her husband after an alleged driving violation.

To put the public’s mind at ease, we call on relevant autthorities to investigate, of which the results should be made public and a continued effort at eliminating forms of intimidating acts by law enforcement agencies in Fiji against citizens and to cultivate a culture of democracy that emphasizes rule of law, accountability and equal protection of citizens’ human rights.

As concerned citizens we know that due to the multiple reports of police brutality in Fiji there must not be impunity for any law enforcement violence or intimidation act and the Fiji Government and the Fiji Police Force need to have a vigorous condemnation towards obstruction of justice by law enforcement and violence by officers of the law.

Law enforcement agencies must work within Human Rights Standards and Practice operating procedures.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url