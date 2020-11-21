APEC Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

Press Release – APEC

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Convening for the first time since the last meeting in Papua New Guinea in 2018, leaders agreed to the joint declaration under the 2020 APEC Malaysia theme of Optimising Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity. Pivot. Prioritise. Progress.

Recognizing the unprecedented challenges the region’s economies face amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, APEC’s Leaders pledged to work together to support the following priorities:

Combatting and mitigating the impacts of COVID-19

Improving the narrative of trade and investment

Inclusive economic participation through digital economy and technology

Driving innovative and inclusive sustainability

Strengthening stakeholder engagement

Leaders also officially launched the new APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 that will chart the future of the region. Leaders envision an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all of the people and future generations.

APEC senior officials are tasked by leaders to complete a comprehensive implementation plan for their consideration in 2021.

View the Kuala Lumpur Declaration

View the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040

Leaders will be hosted by New Zealand in 2021 during its APEC chairmanship.

