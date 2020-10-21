Wellbeing Festival Comes To Fruition

Press Release – Real Communications

Amid the uncertainty of lockdown, Hanmer-based Olivia Reid of Pulse Yoga, decided the best course of action was to set a date for a wellbeing festival which she had been considering for at least a year.

“About a year ago I went to a convention in the USA and the idea came to me then. I met up with my family in Hawaii on the way home, never imagining that my mum would pass away a few days after we returned to New Zealand.

“Coping with losing my Mum and then Covid really set me back but then I realised that I really needed to do this, that the time was right, and I needed and wanted to do something positive for people around me.”

Olivia created Honour Festival to empower people and provide a connection with the local community. The festival, which will take place at Amuri Estate in Hanmer on 27th February 2021, is focused on honouring the mind, body, and planet.

“We have an amazing line up of yoga classes, music, inspiring talks, stalls, demonstrations and food and beverage options. It’s a chance to take a day away to reconnect with yourself and the community.”

During lockdown Olivia moved her regular yoga classes online and taught individual yoga sessions via video. She says this experience pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“I think as yoga teachers we are used to working closely with people so it is a bit different via live video but the important thing is adapting your classes to suit the circumstances and to support your community.”

Olivia recorded her online classes and offered these to her students for free during the lockdown period. She noticed that being online created many new possibilities.

“Your clients don’t need to be near you for it to work and I think students became more comfortable with learning yoga online during lockdown.”

After lockdown, Olivia returned to teaching in-person classes but has since reintroduced a weekly online class to cater to the needs of students who cannot make it to Hanmer for her regular classes.

“I think flexibility is really important for any business and checking in with your clients to see how they prefer your services to be delivered is key.”

Olivia has also started collaborating with health and wellbeing professionals to offer online wellbeing courses, along with teaching weekly “broga” classes for men.

“It’s so wonderful to see people trying new things and I believe that the art of moving while tuning in to your mind provides a deep sense of comfort and connection in uncertain times.”

