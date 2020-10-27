Vulcans And Auckland Club Stars Included In Ferns’ Wider Squad

Press Release – Auckland League

Auckland Vulcans representatives Shannon Muru and Lavinia Tauhalaliku have been selected in the Kiwi Ferns’ train-on squad, along with 21 players from Auckland’s Farrelly Photos Women’s Competitions.

Versatile backs Muru and Tauhalaliku were among the Vulcans’ best at the October 17-18 National Women’s Championship tournament and are both set to take the field again in this Saturday’s grand final against Upper Central at Trusts Stadium.

Also included in the wider squad for the November 7 clash against Fetu Samoa Invitational are previous Auckland Women’s Player of the Year winners Amber Kani and Krystal Rota.

Richmond’s Crystal Tamarua and Madison Bartlett are named after recently returning to New Zealand following their NRLW campaign with the New Zealand Warriors.

In total eight different clubs from both the Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership and Championship competitions are represented in the national squad.

There is also a strong Auckland link to rookie inclusion Mya Terehia Hill-Moana, who was part of the Taniwharau team which won the Auckland U18 title in 2019.

2020 Kiwi Ferns wider squad Auckland players:

Glenora | Sharliz White

Manurewa | Amber Kani, Christyl Stowers, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Krystal Rota,

Mt Albert | Shannon Muru, Juliana Newman

Otahuhu | Aieshaleigh Smalley, Annessa Biddle, Maitua Feterika

Papakura | Hilda Peters, Jonsal Tautari, Charlette Butler, Kararina Wira-Kohu

Ponsonby | Lavinia Tauhalaliku

Richmond | Crystal Tamarua, Madison Barlett, Apii Nicholls, Charlotte Scanlan

Te Atatu | Karli Hansen, Katelyn Vaha’akolo

2020 Kiwi Ferns full wider squad:

Aieshaleigh Smalley, Amber Kani, Annessa Biddle, Apii Nicholls, Autumn Stephens, Charlette Butler, Charlotte Scanlan, Christyl Stowers, Corrineke Windle, Crystal Tamarua, Hilda Peters, Honey Hireme-Smiler, Jonsal Tautari, Juliana Newman, Kanyon Paul, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Karli Hansen, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Krystal Rota, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Madison Bartlett, Maitua Feterika, Mya Terehia Hill-Moana, Rawinia Everitt, Roelien Du Plessis, Shannon Muru, Sharliz White, Tawny Burgess

