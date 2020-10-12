Strong Support Among Māori For Green/Labour Government

Press Release – Green Party

Polling from key Mori electorates shows Mori voters want the Greens in Government alongside Labour. Key points include: Tamaki Makaurau 54% of voters want a Green/Labour Government. Te Tai Tonga 46% of voters want a Green/Labour Government. …

Polling from key Māori electorates shows Māori voters want the Greens in Government alongside Labour.

Key points include:

· Tamaki Makaurau – 54% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Te Tai Tonga – 46% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Te Tai Tokerau – 46% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Across all seven Māori electorates, on average, 43.7% of voters want a Green/Labour Government. This represents an overall lead on who Māori wish to be the Government partner to Labour.

Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson said today:

“This term in Government, the Green Party has proven itself to be a responsible and reliable Government partner. The Green Party wants an Aotearoa that upholds self-determination of iwi and hapū, and where the harm of colonisation is acknowledged and put right.

“Our election priorities demonstrate our commitment to improving the lives of Māori in Aotearoa. We want for-Māori, by-Māori solutions – and next term, we will continue to celebrate Māori leadership and champion matauranga Māori.

“It’s really heartening to see such huge support in Māori electorates to have the Greens in Government alongside Labour. It reflects our strong kaupapa Māori policies, and the fact people know we will advocate for Māori at the decision making table.

“It also shows that on the Māori issues where Labour cannot or do not speak up, we will be a voice in the halls of power. This includes on issues like Ihumātao, Oranga Tamariki, and the further arming of police in South Auckland.

“We have really strong Māori candidates on our list, including Teanau Tuiono at number 8, followed by Dr Elizabeth Kerekere. These two would make exceptional MPs – and Teanau would also be the Green Party’s first Pāsefika MP if elected.

“If people want Māori MPs in parliament fighting to do right by tangata whenua, they should support us by giving the Greens their Party Vote.

“We’ve shown we’ll go further and faster than Labour to create a fairer Aotearoa. The more support we get on Election Day, the more chance we’ll have to get our Kaupapa Māori policies across the line.”

