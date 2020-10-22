Pacific Scoop
Name Release – Fatal Crash, Tarawera

October 22, 2020Pacific Press Releases

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a collision on SH5, Tarawera on Monday. He was Tino Tagiilima ,37, of Samoa. Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash …Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a collision on SH5, Tarawera on Monday.

He was Tino Tagiilima ,37, of Samoa.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

