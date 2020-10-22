Name Release – Fatal Crash, Tarawera

Press Release – New Zealand Police

He was Tino Tagiilima ,37, of Samoa.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

