Kiwi Ferns Wider Squad Announced Ahead Of Fetu Samoa Test

October 23, 2020Pacific Press Releases

Press Release – New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League wishes to congratulate those selected for the Kiwi Ferns wider squad ahead of their Test against Fetū Samoa Invitational on Saturday November 7th at 4pm.

 In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Kiwi Ferns, the Clash of the Pacific Women’s Double Header is the ONLY New Zealand International Rugby League Test for 2020. Tonga will face Niue women at 2pm and the World Nines Champion Kiwi Ferns will take on Pacific rivals Fetū Samoa Invitational at 4pm.

 The Kiwi Ferns last faced Fetū Samoa in June 2019 where they came away with a convincing 34 -14 victory. The Ferns will be looking to assert further dominance heading towards the 2021 World Cup while the fiery Fetū Samoa will be hungry for redemption.

 The wider squad includes returning NRLW Warriors players Crystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett, Hilda Peters and Kanyon Paul, seasoned Kiwi Fern veterans Honey Hireme-Smiler and Krystal Rota as well some fresh development prospects as a result of the inaugural Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership. The squad will be narrowed to 19 following the Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership final between the Akarana Falcons and Counties Manukau Stingrays at 2:05pm on October 31st at Trusts Stadium.

PLAYER NAME TEAM
  1. Aieshaleigh Smalley
 Counties Manukau
  1. Amber Kani
 Counties Manukau
  1. Annessa Biddle
 Counties Manukau
  1. Apii Nicholls
 Akarana
  1. Autumn Stephens
 Upper Central
  1. Charlette Butler
 Counties Manukau
  1. Charlotte Scanlan
 Akarana
  1. Christyl Stowers
 Counties Manukau
  1. Corrineke Windle
 Mid Central
  1. Crystal Tamarua
 Warriors
  1. Hilda Peters
 Warriors
  1. Honey Hireme-Smiler
 Upper Central
  1. Jonsal Tautari
 Counties Manukau
  1. Juliana Newman
 Akarana
  1. Kanyon Paul
 Warriors
  1. Kararaina Wira-Kohu
 Counties Manukau
  1. Karli Hansen
 Akarana
  1. Katelyn Vaha’akolo
 Akarana
  1. Krystal Rota
 Counties Manukau
  1. Lavinia Tauhalaliku
 Auckland Vulcans
  1. Madison Bartlett
 Warriors
  1. Maitua Feterika
 Counties Manukau
  1. Mya Terehia Hill-moana
 Upper Central
  1. Rawinia Everitt
 Northern Swords
  1. Roelien Du Plessis
 Upper Central
  1. Shannon Muru
 Auckland Vulcans
  1. Sharliz White
 Akarana
  1. Tawny Burgess
 Wellington

 

