Kiwi Ferns Wider Squad Announced Ahead Of Fetu Samoa Test

New Zealand Rugby League wishes to congratulate those selected for the Kiwi Ferns wider squad ahead of their Test against Fetū Samoa Invitational on Saturday November 7th at 4pm.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Kiwi Ferns, the Clash of the Pacific Women’s Double Header is the ONLY New Zealand International Rugby League Test for 2020. Tonga will face Niue women at 2pm and the World Nines Champion Kiwi Ferns will take on Pacific rivals Fetū Samoa Invitational at 4pm.

The Kiwi Ferns last faced Fetū Samoa in June 2019 where they came away with a convincing 34 -14 victory. The Ferns will be looking to assert further dominance heading towards the 2021 World Cup while the fiery Fetū Samoa will be hungry for redemption.

The wider squad includes returning NRLW Warriors players Crystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett, Hilda Peters and Kanyon Paul, seasoned Kiwi Fern veterans Honey Hireme-Smiler and Krystal Rota as well some fresh development prospects as a result of the inaugural Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership. The squad will be narrowed to 19 following the Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership final between the Akarana Falcons and Counties Manukau Stingrays at 2:05pm on October 31st at Trusts Stadium.

PLAYER NAME TEAM Aieshaleigh Smalley Counties Manukau Amber Kani Counties Manukau Annessa Biddle Counties Manukau Apii Nicholls Akarana Autumn Stephens Upper Central Charlette Butler Counties Manukau Charlotte Scanlan Akarana Christyl Stowers Counties Manukau Corrineke Windle Mid Central Crystal Tamarua Warriors Hilda Peters Warriors Honey Hireme-Smiler Upper Central Jonsal Tautari Counties Manukau Juliana Newman Akarana Kanyon Paul Warriors Kararaina Wira-Kohu Counties Manukau Karli Hansen Akarana Katelyn Vaha’akolo Akarana Krystal Rota Counties Manukau Lavinia Tauhalaliku Auckland Vulcans Madison Bartlett Warriors Maitua Feterika Counties Manukau Mya Terehia Hill-moana Upper Central Rawinia Everitt Northern Swords Roelien Du Plessis Upper Central Shannon Muru Auckland Vulcans Sharliz White Akarana Tawny Burgess Wellington

