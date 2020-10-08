First Nations Basketball Strengthening Identity

Press Release – Health Promotion Agency

From October 9 11 Auckland will host the inaugural First Nations Basketball Tournament. Teams representing Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Fiji and Aotearoa have entered. The tournament has been organised by Joseph Aiono of Polynesian Basketball. …

From October 9 – 11 Auckland will host the inaugural First Nations Basketball Tournament. Teams representing Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Fiji and Aotearoa have entered. The tournament has been organised by Joseph Aiono of Polynesian Basketball.

Tāmaki Makaurau Poitūkohu has 11 teams in the competition spanning the under-13 age group through to the under-21 age group. Coordinator Nardi Leonard sees this as an important opportunity for young players to not only participate in the game they enjoy but feel a sense of connection to their whakapapa. “Tāmaki Makaurau Poitūkohu jumped at the chance to be involved in this tournament in addition to our attendance at the annual National Māori Basketball Tournament. Some of our urban-based kids get a lot out of this that they don’t normally get from club or representative basketball. They’re proud to wear this jersey and represent their whānau and whakapapa”.

Head Coach John Hughes who regularly coaches teams at the National Māori Basketball Tournament is excited about the level of competition at the First Nations Tournament. “It’s at these types of tournaments that you see the flair and finesse of players come to the fore as they compete against their friends representing other indigenous nations. It’s going to be a lot of fun”.

You can catch Tāmaki Makaurau Poitūkohu and all teams at the tournament from Friday at Trusts Arena, Henderson.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url