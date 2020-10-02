Air New Zealand Runs Dedicated Repatriation Flight From Sydney To Apia

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Today Air New Zealand operates its first repatriation flight from Sydney, Australia to Apia, Samoa. Flight NZ1960 departed Sydney around 11:00am AEST and is currently on its way to Apia. The flight is Air New Zealands first repatriation flight to …

Today Air New Zealand operates its first repatriation flight from Sydney, Australia to Apia, Samoa. Flight NZ1960 departed Sydney around 11:00am AEST and is currently on its way to Apia. The flight is Air New Zealand’s first repatriation flight to Samoa from outside New Zealand.

Air New Zealand is working with the Samoan Government to return Samoan citizens home on the charter service which is expected to arrive into Faleolo Airport, Samoa around 8:00pm local time.

All passengers were required to meet the Samoan Government’s entry requirements and return a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will carry around 300 Samoan nationals and residents, many of whom have been stranded in Australia since borders closed in March.

Air New Zealand’s Country Manager Samoa Karen Gatt says the airline is pleased to be supporting the Samoan Government with the safe repatriation of Samoan residents from Australia.

“Air New Zealand has repatriated more than 2,000 Samoan nationals and residents from New Zealand since May and we are proud to help bring Samoan nationals and residents home during these uncertain times. We look forward to continuing to support the Samoan Government with repatriating their citizens in the future.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url