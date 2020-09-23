Statement On The Passing Of Fr. Kevin Barr

Press Release – NA GONE MARAMA BALE NA ROKO TUI DREKETI

Statement by the Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu V. Kepa on the sad passing of Fr. Kevin Barr I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Father Kevin Barr, Shepherd of our poor, champion of our workers, courageous and …

Statement by the Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu V. Kepa on the sad passing of Fr. Kevin Barr

I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Father Kevin Barr, Shepherd of our poor, champion of our workers, courageous and fearless servant of God. His presence will be missed by so many people for a long time to come.

Despite being persecuted and threatened with deportation by the highest authority in the land for comments he made on Fiji’s flag, Father Barr maintained his composure and reassuring demeanor throughout and never stopped caring for the poor and less fortunate among us.

Many were the fields he plowed, and many the seeds he planted. He was recognised locally and internationally for his persistence and moderate voice of reason.

In saying this, most of Fr. Barr’s creative plowing and planting took place in the Family that is the Church. Among the people of God, the Fijian Church in the modern world — this was his love, and for her, for us, he plowed and planted without reserve.

Go, silent friend, forgive us if we grieved you;

Safe now in heaven, kindly say our name.

Your life has touched us, that is why we mourn you;

Our lives without you cannot be the same.

Go, silent friend, we do not grudge you glory;

Sing, sing with joy deep praises to your Lord,

You, who believed that Christ would come back for you,

Now celebrate that Jesus keeps his word.

— John L. Bell

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url