Silo Returns To The New Normal With A Deep Hug Of A Play!

In a year where Aucklanders have been starved of live performance, Silo Theatre embrace the new normal to deliver a charming and deeply moving show that has been on their radar since its stunning world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe in 2014. Resonating with an ever-increasing need for mental health awareness and support, the enchanting immediacy of Every Brilliant Thing will be brought to life in the beautiful Fale of Sāmoa House on Karangahape Road from November 5 – December 6, embracing smaller audience numbers and a Zoom style trans-Tasman co-direction model. “One of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression – and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop…” – The Guardian You’re seven years old. Dad’s picked you up late from school. He says that Mum’s done something stupid. That she’s hurt herself because she’s sad. So you start to write a list, on Post-it notes. A list of every brilliant thing in the world. Years pass, decades disappear, and the list takes on a life of its own — because there are plenty of brilliant things in the world, if you just know where to look.

Acclaimed across the globe, this uplifting and life affirming solo performance about finding light in the dark touches all that bear witness to it. Not shying away from difficult conversations that surround depression, the heart of Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of small joys – whether it’s ice cream, water fights, or laughing so hard you snort milk through your nose. It acts as a reminder that loneliness doesn’t necessitate that we are alone, instead celebrating the capacity in the human condition to hold on and overcome inner demons in a year where isolation has required us all to dig deep. Wentworth co-stars Danielle Cormack and Robbie Magasiva originally broached the idea of bringing this heartwarming play back to New Zealand with Silo Theatre, but with ever-shifting border restrictions and quarantine time challenges the pair were unable to travel home from Australia. Magasiva has handed the leading role over to award-winning actors Anapela Polata’ivao (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, My Name Is Gary Cooper, Filthy Rich) and Jason Te Kare (CellFish and Pop-up Globe), who both bring energy, power and infectious charm to this incredible feat of storytelling. Unfolding in a little over an hour, and a lifetime for the character, these two highly skilled actors will play the role for alternate performances. Cormack will direct the process from across the Tasman via a live digital platform, collaborating with Jason Te Kare and Anapela Polata’ivao who will be in the room to bring her vision for this production to life. This is creative innovation in the new world at its finest. “I feel so fortunate that we are still able to present this work in what has been a particularly challenging year,” said Cormack of the ingenuity involved in this production. “In fact this project is more relevant than ever, both in exploring how we rehearse and create in this new climate and also presenting a play that deals with emotional isolation and the strains of mental health – matters that have been so testing in the COVID-19 crisis. The beauty of this work is that it explores these themes with as much gravity as it does levity, which makes for an enduring piece of theatre.” Successfully creating a work that responsibly engages the audience in a conversation about suicide without stigma or fetishisation, this show was written to fully acknowledge that each person in the room will be touched by the subject in a different way. Every Brilliant Thing replicates the experience of life itself – funny and joyous and sad, and often all of those things at once.