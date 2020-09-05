National Hauora Coalition Commemorates The Life And Contribution Of Dr Joe Williams

Press Release – National Hauora Coalition

Ngā mihi aroha ki tenei o ngā Rangatira a Tākuta Joe Williams me tana Whānau i runga i tana matenga i te rā nei. Hoki atu e te Rangatira, ki Hawaiki nui, Hawaiki roa, Hawaiki pamamao. Ki te kainga tuturu mō tātou katoa ki tō tātou Matua nui i te rangi.

It is with great sadness to learn of Dr Joe Williams’ passing. A much-respected GP, an innovative pioneer, and influential leader not only within the Cook Islands community but also within the wider Pacific Islands communities of Tāmaki Makaurau.

His lifetime of service, passion and purpose will be greatly missed by the many people and communities he has served in the Cook Islands and Aotearoa.

The thoughts and deepest condolences of all the National Hauora Coalition whānau go out to his beloved wife and whānau at this time of loss and grief.

Moe mai rā e te Rangatira, hoki ki ngā mātua tūpuna kua wehe, haere, haere, hoki atu.

About National Hauora Coalition

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

