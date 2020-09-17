Making It Official: The Journey Of Te Reo Māori

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The journey towards recognising Mori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo Mori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Te reo Mori is …

The journey towards recognising Māori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

“Te reo Māori is a living language, and understanding its significance, and pathways to becoming an official language is part of the New Zealand story,” she said.

“Te reo Māori is an intrinsic part of this nation. Acknowledging its importance and the place te ao Māori plays now and into the future can only benefit us as a country.”

“Māori also links us to other nations. It is part of a vast language group extending from Rapanui (Easter Island) across Polynesia and South East Asia to Madagascar off the African coast and north to China.”

Carmel Sepuloni said she encourages all New Zealanders to access the story during this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“This week, across the nation, we get to recognise te reo Māori for the strong and beautiful language it is. We believe te reo Māori is a taonga that strengthens relationships and an understanding for each other across Aotearoa.”

The Treaty Settlement story: Te Mana o te Reo Māori is published online by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, in partnership with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission). It was created as part of the Te Tai Treaty Settlements programme that is aimed at increasing understanding of the past by exploring Treaty settlements and their enduring impact. This is the fourth story to be published.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that as part of the Maihi Karauna or Crown Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation, this online resource Te Mana o Te Reo Māori supports ongoing work to ensure te reo Māori is valued as part of our Aotearoatanga or national identity.

https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-home#

Kia whakapūmautia: Ngā piki me ngā heke o te reo Māori

Ko te ara ki te whakamana i te reo Māori hei reo mana ā-ture, hei taonga hoki, he mea i tīpako ai hei kōrero pāhekoheko ka whakarewahia hei te rangi tonu nei, i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, hei tā Minita Tuarua mō Ngā Toi, Ahurea me ngā taonga Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ko te reo Māori he reo ora, emōhio ai ki tōna motuhaketanga, ki ngā piki me ngā heke e mana ā ture ai te reo māori te reo Māori Ka whai wāhi atu ki ngā kōrero o Aotearoa,” hei tā Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ko te reo Māori he mana nui ki tēnei whenua. Mā te whakaū i tōna motuhaketanga me te whai wāhi atu o te ao Māori i inamata nei, a, anamata hoki

ka kitea ngā painga mō tātou katoa te motu,” hei tā Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ka hono hoki te reo Māori i a tatou ki iwi kē. He whakapapa tōna ki ngā reo huhua, whiti atu ki Rapanui, hōrapa ki Poronihia, ki te Tonga o Āhia, ki Marakāhia i te tahatai o Awherika, tae atu ki te raki o Haina.”

Hei tā Carmel Sepuloni e whakamanawa ana a Aotearoa ki te toro atu ki tēnei kōrero a Te Wiki o te reo Māori o te tau nei.

“I tēnei wiki, hōrapa i te motu, ka whakamanahia e tatou i te reo Māori mo tōna rīrā, me tōna rerehua. E whakapono ana mātou he taonga te reo Māori e whakatōkia ai te ngākau titikaha, te hononga tangata me te ngākau māhaki ki roto i a tatou katoa puta noa i

Ko te kōrero Whakataunga Tiriti: te Mana o te Reo Māori he mea tā ā-paetukutuku nei e te Manatū Taonga me te mahi tahi hoki ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission). I waihangahia tēnei i raro i te kaupapa Te Tai Ngā Whakataunga Tiriti e titiro ana ki te whakapiki i te mōhio ki ngā hītori mā te tūhura i ngā whakataunga Tiriti me ngā pānga taimau. Koinei te kōrero tuawhā kua puta.

E mea ana a Carmel, ki te wāhi o te Maihi Karauna, rānei Tā te Karauna Rautaki mō te Whakarauoratanga o te Reo Māori, e tautoko ana te rauemi ā-paetukutuku Te Mana o te Reo Māori i ngā mahi kia kaingākaunutia te reo Māori i tō tātou Aotearoatanga.

https://teara.govt.nz/mi/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-kainga#

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url