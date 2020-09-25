Independent Board To Progress Kāpiti’s Economic Development Priorities

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

The Council’s Strategy and Operations Committee approved the terms of reference in establishing an Independent Economic Development Kotahitanga Board yesterday.

Supported by Kāpiti Coast District Council, the independent Board will provide governance, oversee implementation and delivery of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan 2020-23, and build momentum and trust with key partners, stakeholders and the wider community.

Recruitment has now begun for three independent members and three iwi members representing Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai.

When confirmed, the new members will join Neil MacKay who was appointed to the role of Independent Chair of the Board in July, and Councillor Angela Buswell who will act as the ex-officio representative of Council.

“Feedback gathered from both Councillors and iwi shaped the terms of reference and operating model for the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board,” says Chairman, Neil MacKay.

“The terms of reference (ToR) covers the Board’s purpose and responsibilities and outlines a performance agreement between Council and the Board. In addition, the ToR outlines how the Board will be measured and the reporting requirements back to Council and community, as well as the resource that will be required to deliver the agreed outcomes.”

Initially, an independently-led, Council-supported approach is being taken to enable the Board’s establishment, followed by a focus on supporting key priority actions in the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan 2020-23.

Once the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board is fully set up, Council will work with Board members, key partners and stakeholders to confirm a long term operating approach.

More information and a position description for the independent board member roles can be found at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/economic-development-strategy

