TripAdvisor Best of the Best Awards

TripAdvisor have released their “Best of the Best” Travellers Choice Awards and New Zealand bed and breakfast properties are coming up trumps!!!

Donna Brooke



In the South Pacific region (including Australia, Pacific Islands, French Polynesia and New Zealand) New Zealand bed and breakfast properties take out 12 of the top 17 places in the South Pacific.

Donna Brooke, President of Bed & Breakfast Association, said “it is really exciting to see the Travellers Choice Best of the Best Awards this year and that New Zealand bed and breakfast properties feature so prominently. It is very rewarding to achieve these rankings and receive the recognition of the hard work that goes into running a successful bed and breakfast”.

Association Members made up five of the top 16 rankings. “Congratulations to our members who have made it through to the top 25 in the South Pacific,” said Donna. “It is great to see NZ B&Bs punching above their weight and providing a world class service.”

“It is fantastic for operators to receive this recognition when the travel industry has been so decimated by Covid-19 and effectively closed for 6 weeks in March. It will provide encouragement to owners as they struggle through these uncertain times,” said Donna Brooke.

