Māori Party List Fit For Purpose For A COVID-informed Landscape

The fresh look of indigenous ingenuity and intergenerational insight features highly in the Māori Party’s list announced today by President Che Wilson.

“As the nation pivots from social need to economic recovery, we need leadership that is agile, energetic and principled.

“Our party list for the 2020 Elections reflects the visionary solution-focus of rangatahi leadership alongside of the tūpuna-derived courage of our wāhine kahurangi, some who are currently leading the cause of the care of some of our most vulnerable children to the Waitangi Tribunal” (Lady Tureiti Moxon and Dame Naida Glavish).

“Aotearoa needs more than kindness – we need a brave direction that is fit for purpose in a much changed world; able to mobilise whānau, hapū and iwi, and reflects the diversity of all our communities across the land”.

“In our list we have champion athletes: the founder of Iron Māori (Heather Te Au Skipworth); a coordinator for the diploma in sport and recreation- and a crossfit trainer (Fallyn Flavell); a fourth dan black belt in aikido (Mariameno Kapa-Kingi) and competitive rower (Tumanako Silveria).

“We have candidates with vast expertise and experience in local government (Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Elijah Pue, John Tamihere, Rangi Mclean, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer); a former Cabinet Minister Hon Tamihere; two past youth MPs (Eru Kapa-Kingi and Elijah Pue); and former candidates for the Māori Party, Mana Motuhake, Alliance Labour, and the Christian Heritage Party.

“Te reo rangatira is prominent across our candidate list – we have accomplished iwi orators like Taiaha Hawke, Rawiri Waititi and Tākuta Ferris. We have candidates with proven commitment to tertiary education (Takuta Ferris and Kate Cherrington); health (Te Ropu Poa, Dame Naida and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi); as well as those who make a profound contribution to the building of the Māori asset base (Tina Porou, John Tamihere). There are candidates who have an impressive background in law and advocacy (Donna Pokere-Phillips and Eru Kapa-Kingi); those who are cultural advisors (Naida Glavish and Rangi McLean); those who work in kohanga reo (Wendy Biddle) and those who are Board Chairs and Chief Executives.”

“First in the list after our magnificent seven – Te Tokowhitu Toa, is the visionary blogger and indigenous philosopher, Hana Tapiata. Her futuristic thinking – along with the expertise Tumanako Silveria brings to the relationship between tikanga, technology and trust – will help strengthen the thought-leadership our nation so sorely needs at this time.

“We are campaigning on the mantra of MMP: More Māori in Parliament” said Che Wilson. “This awesome team of 21 is well equipped to bring the talents of indigeneity to resolve some of the more persistent issues that face us in a COVID context: rising economic decline, steep increase in unemployment, the enduring housing crisis, and overwhelming mental health concerns.

“The leadership on a waka comes from the front, middle and back; each of them invaluable in steering our journey forward. The passionate, highly energetic Debbie Ngarewa-Packer heads our list with clarity of sight and voice; John Tamihere – in accordance with tikanga – provides the backbone to the seven candidates who are standing to bring back the Māori electorates to the independent and liberated Māori voice. And appropriately, our team of 21 is guided by someone who will take special care in looking after the taha wairua. We can’t wait for our waka to gather pace in the hīkoi to the ballot box”.

The confirmed list is:

1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Tai Hauāuru

2. Rawiri Waititi Waiariki

3. Heather Te Au-Skipworth Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

4. Tākuta Ferris Te Tai Tonga

5. Donna Pokere-Phillips Hauraki-Waikato

6. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

7. John Tamihere Tāmaki Makaurau

8. Hana Tapiata Waiariki

9. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait Waiariki

10. Eru Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

11. Lady Tureiti Moxon Hauraki-Waikato

12. Elijah Pue Te Tai Hauāuru

13. Dame R Naida Glavish Te Tai Tokerau

14. Tumanako Silveira Waiariki

15. Taiaha Hawke Tāmaki Makaurau

16. Kate Cherrington Te Tai Tonga

17. Tina Porou Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

18. Wendy Biddle Waiariki

19. Te Ropu Poa Te Tai Tokerau

20. Fallyn Flavell Waiariki

21. Rangi McLean Tāmaki Makaurau

