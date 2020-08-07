HOLE’s Green-powered Black Comedy – Eco-dynamite On Stage!

Press Release – Ice Floe Productions

HOLE: a black comedy about a scientist, an activist, a Marine, and one life threatening ozone hole. World-first, award-winning green-powered theatre company Ice Floe Productions is back with its second black comedy HOLE with its development season in the Womens …

HOLE: a black comedy about a scientist, an activist, a Marine, and one life threatening ozone hole. World-first, award-winning green-powered theatre company Ice Floe Productions is back with its second black comedy HOLE with its development season in the Women’s Theatre Festival at Circa Theatre 22-26 September. 5 nights only!

Performed by a new generation of stars Stevie Hancox-Monk, Sepe Mua’au and Elle Wootton, with music by renowned composer and Antarctic Fellow Gareth Farr ONZM.

HOLE: 1985 when the discovery of the ozone hole shocked the world. It’s still the Wild West at McMurdo Station and Scott Base and little more than a decade since the US Navy lifted their ban on women travelling to the ice. Stella, a NZ scientist, Ioane, a US marine from American Samoa, and Bonny, a Greenpeace activist, meet during one Antarctic summer. What unfolds is as dark, funny, and monumental as the discovery of the ozone hole itself.

ECO-POWER TO TELL THE TALE

Ice Floe Productions Tapui Ltd aims to transform public awareness around urgent climate change issues through drama and to build on the interface between our Arts and Science communities. Our team creates innovative green-technology, such as specially designed LED theatre lighting and sound designs, to bring productions to life within theatre venues anywhere around the country. Our productions draw on a tenth of the power of normal theatre productions.

“Human-induced climate change is affecting our food, livelihoods, security and our very existence… Scientists tell us we have a critical window – less than a decade – to act to prevent climate events that may be beyond civilisation’s capacity to adapt. The urgent response needed is not being matched by action.” – TRACK ZERO (Arts Inspiring Climate Change)

Lynda Chanwai-Earle was 2019 IIML Writer in Residence, Victoria University. While researching and writing HOLE during her tenure at IIML, Lynda interviewed scientists Rebecca Priestley Winner of the Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize (2016), Veronika Meduna, Editor at The Conversation NZ, and the real-life Greenpeace Activist on the Ice at the time, Dr Maj De Poorter

FREE PUBLIC FORUM / Q&A with these renowned Antarctic Scientists and HOLE’s Key Creatives, after the show at Circa on 24 September, 2020.

The Antarctic Trilogy aims to tell dark, funny and moving stories that address critical issues around climate change. Her company Ice Floe Productions Tapui Ltd explores the interface between science and the arts by engaging with science communities and alternative energy solutions in each of their theatre productions. The team creates innovative green-technology to bring their productions to life within theatre venues across the country.

Alternative energy designer, Marcus McShane: “In 2010 we created the world’s first emission-neutral piece of professional theatre for HEAT, entirely run off its own wind and solar power system set up outside each theatre. 2020 it’s much easier to create an off-grid power system – so rather than create a new system for HOLE we are recycling old components and will run the show on what we’ve managed to save each day, with extremely tight ‘power budgets’ – a scary thing during live performances!”

HOLE runs for five nights only from Tuesday the 23rd of September to Saturday the 26th, 7.30 pm at Circa Theatre’s Circa One, 1 Taranaki Street. Presented by Ice Floe Productions Tapui Ltd, it is written by Lynda Chanwai-Earle, directed by David O’Donnell with music by Gareth Farr ONZM. Tickets are $25-$35 and are available through www.circa.co.nz.

‘Considered on a global scale, the decision of the HEAT production team to experiment with alternative energy sources highlights the unsustainability of our current first world practices. Both provocative and moving HEAT will remain in my consciousness for a long time to come’

— Sharon Matthews, Theatreview

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url