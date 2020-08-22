Dream Data Deal; Streaming Joy For Thousands Of Fijians

Press Release – Consumer Council of Fiji

The Consumer Council of Fiji has applauded Digicel Fiji for the new Dream Data Deal and has called for other network service providers to follow suit. Council Chief Executive Ms. Seema Shandil says that the Dream Data Deal by Digicel Fiji is a huge …

The Consumer Council of Fiji has applauded Digicel Fiji for the new Dream Data Deal and has called for other network service providers to follow suit.

Council Chief Executive Ms. Seema Shandil says that the Dream Data Deal by Digicel Fiji is a huge step towards making internet affordable for all Fijians consumers. “The Internet is clearly having a profound impact on the way we live and work in the New Normal and the Council believes that the Fijian people are ready and confident for a digital future” said Ms. Shandil.

“Initiatives such as this will ensure that every Fijian is able to subscribe to data plans and not fork out exorbitant amounts of their hard-earned money”

Digicel Fiji must also be commended for its transparency in data costs and no Out-of-Bundle data costs. “We have noted that previously consumers were charged preposterous amounts if their data plans lapsed however, Digicel Fiji has heard the plight of its customers and are ensuring that consumers do not get hit with ridiculous charges once their data plan expires” said Ms. Shandil.

Network service providers have been reminded to ensure that consumers are not victims of shoddy practices and are able to fully realize the benefits from the data plans being made available. The Council has noticed an increase in the intensity of competition between the internet service providers and it is benefitting consumers. However, we continue to urge consumers to read carefully and understand the terms and conditions; and call internet service providers to ensure information is clear and all disclosures are provided to consumers.

Consumers are urged to contact the Council on toll free number 155 or email complaints@consumersfiji.org if they have any issues with their network service providers.

Alternatively, consumers can lodge a complaint using the Consumer Council of Fiji Mobile App.

Ms Seema Shandil

Chief Executive Officer

Consumer Council of Fiji

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url