26 Community Groups Benefit From Funding

Press Release – Otago Community Trust

Paradise Trust is gearing up to complete further restoration work in coming months. An $80,000 grant was approved last week from the latest round of grants from the Otago Community Trust to assist with further restoration work at the historic property, which is known for its exceptional natural beauty, situated 20 minutes from Glenorchy.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the Trust was pleased to be once again providing support to the restoration of the Paradise Trust property, however acknowledged that due to a recent boundary change this is the last grant Otago Community Trust would be approving in the Glenorchy area.

“In early August we received formal Government approval for an alteration to our common boundary with Community Trust South, this now means that the Milford area up to Awarua Point and Paradise come within the Community Trust South boundary,” said Bridger.

Paradise Trust project manager Taylor Garfield said the $80,000 grant awarded will help with restoring the structural integrity of the historic Barn on site, allowing the Barn to be used as a multi-functional building for events, community groups and education purposes.

“The Barn is an important historic component of the Paradise historic environment. It is visible from the homestead and is a strong part of the site’s character,” said Garfield.

The small rural community of Clinton also benefited from Trust funding in August, with a $51,071 grant awarded to the South Otago Free Kindergarten to support the development of a new kindergarten and family hub in Clinton.

South Otago Free Kindergarten head teacher Gillian Crawford said our small rural community is “over the moon”.

Since taking on the project late last year we have faced the odd challenge with a handful of additional unforeseen costs. This final grant from Otago Community Trust will ensure we reach the finish line and create a new kindergarten the families of Clinton and surrounding rural areas can enjoy, said Crawford.

“This very kind grant has supported us in our vision of ensuring that there is a kindergarten nestled in every community and that our children can have the best start possible on their learning journey, we can’t wait until the doors open”.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in August include Elmgrove School in Mosgiel who were awarded a $30,000 grant to support the development of a new school bike and pump track. Three Lakes Cultural Trust were awarded a $15,000 grant to support the RenewArt 2020 community event scheduled for October. The event will benefit both local arts and cultural practitioners and the wider communities of Wanaka, Luggate and Hawea. Clyde Pony Club received a $800 grant to assist with the cost of medical support cover at the clubs annual one-day event.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $379,242 to 26 community organisations in August 2020.

Otago Community Trust Community Grants, August 2020 Alexandra Alexandra Blossom Festival Inc $11,000 Clyde Pony Club $800 Central Otago Riding for the Disabled Association $6,500 Balclutha The Clutha Budget Advisory Service $4,000 South Otago Free Kindergarten Association Inc $51,071 Dunedin Showbiz Dunedin Ltd $10,000 Sara Cohen School $77,000 Football South $10,000 Athletics Otago Inc $5,000 Karitane Bowling Club Inc $4,000 Kaikorai Kindergarten $2,500 Dunedin Netball $5,000 Riselaw Road Playcentre $20,000 Pregnancy Help Incorporated Dunedin Branch $5,000 Otago Fish & Game Council $1,733 Otago Organics $654 Mosgiel Elmgrove School $30,000 Oamaru North Otago Primary Principals Assn $5,000 Otago Tangata Whenua, Community & Voluntary Sector Research Centre $10,000 Show Me Shorts Film Festival Trust $4,384 People First New Zealand Inc $2,000 Untouched World Charitable Trust $6,000 The Lupe Faalele a Samoa I Otago Inc $2,000 Paradise Trust $80,000 Wanaka Snow Sports NZ Inc $10,600 Three Lakes Cultural Trust $15,000

