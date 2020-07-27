Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Cabinet meeting

Article – RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking to media after the weekly Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

She is expected to speak from about 4pm.

The New Zealand Cabinet was understood to be discussing plans today for the first relaxation of the borders of New Zealand and Cook Islands, but announcement of any details has again been delayed.

The Ministry of Health today said there were no new cases of Covid-19, after a weekend of no new cases.

However, testing numbers have continued to fall short of the 4000 tests per day scientists recommend for monitoring of the virus in New Zealand.

