PIANGO Share The Spirit Of Independence With Vanuatu & Stand In Solidarity For A Free West Papua

Press Release – PIANGO

Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO) celebrates with the people of Vanuatu on reaching its 40th year of Independence. PIANGO Executive Director Emeline Ilolahia says despite the social and economic impact of Covid-19 …

Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO) celebrates with the people of Vanuatu on reaching its 40th year of Independence.

PIANGO Executive Director Emeline Ilolahia says despite the social and economic impact of Covid-19 in the region, Ni-Van’s demonstrated a society with a strong cultural wellbeing which includes their solidarity for a Free West Papua.

Ms Ilolahia says that Vanuatu is the only Pacific country that has been constantly sponsoring the self-determination of West Papua at the regional and international level “and this was evident in today’s victory march.

“Their consistency and approach is commendable,” Ms Ilolahia said.

Chairman of the Vanuatu Association of NGO (VANGO) Lai Sakita said the turn out today is testament of the people’s patriotism to Vanuatu and their Melanesian brothers and sisters.”

“Our message is clear and strong to the people of West Papua and the world that one day, West Papua and other Pacific Island territories will be free,” Mr Sakita said.

VANGO is proud to be part of the 40th Independence Day and has commended former and current government for continuing mandate to speak up for the voiceless to help the people of West Papua’s light to self-determination and freedom.

“We are celebrating a milestone achievement and emotional to see the West Papua’s Morning Star Flag on the streets,” Mr Sakita said.

He reiterated the stance of Vanuatu founding father and first PM Walter Lini that “Pacific will not be free unless all colonized territories including West Papua is free.”

PIANGO and its National Liaison Unit (NLU) families in 24 Pacific Islands Countries and Territories recognised the role played by VANGO and their contribution to the people of Vanuatu and the region at large.

PIANGO families would like to congratulate the government and the people of Vanuatu on this momentous occasion.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url