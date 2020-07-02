Press Release – Peace Movement Aotearoa

Today is the 54th anniversary of Frances first nuclear bomb detonation in French Occupied Polynesia, the first in a total of 193 bomb tests at Mororua and Fangataufa from 1966 to 1996 which left a toxic radioactive legacy that continues to cause immense …

“On July 2, 1966 the calm of French Polynesia’s Moruroa atoll was shattered by an explosion of unbelievable force. Within a second, the azure tropical sky flashed bright orange, and was ruptured by a towering radioactive cloud that mushroomed into the atmosphere; the placid lagoon was stirred into a tempestuous cauldron, while the coconut trees on the white sand islets were bent by the sheer force of the nuclear explosion. “It’s beautiful”, said President Charles de Gaulle.”, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2289709457743077

Today is the 54th anniversary of France’s first nuclear bomb detonation in French Occupied Polynesia, the first in a total of 193 bomb “tests” at Mororua and Fangataufa from 1966 to 1996 which left a toxic radioactive legacy that continues to cause immense harm to the health and wellbeing of Tahitians and other Pacific peoples, and threatens the future of the Pacific ocean.

To mark this year’s anniversary, here are some links to further information as a reminder of the tragic and long lasting impact the insane pursuit of nuclear weapons supremacy has had in the Pacific, https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/moruroa-54th-anniversary-of-first-nuclear-bomb-detonation/3060387570675258

No te parau tia, no te parau mau, no te tiamaraa, e tu, e tu – For justice, for truth and for independence, wake up, stand up!

2 July commemoration in Tahiti in 2019, https://www.facebook.com/radio1tahiti/videos/739502596468381 and https://www.facebook.com/radio1tahiti/videos/vb.267689113262782/459226371300528

#MoanaManiapoto ‘s recent interview with Oscar Temaru on #TeAoWithMoana, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2946813915365958

“The nuclear bomb is a weapon of crime and mass destruction … a poisonous heritage that is left to humanity and future generations” Roland Oldham, Moruroa e Tatou President, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/1396454637068568 (sadly, Ronald died last year, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2116227091757982 )

Images of the nuclear bomb detonations and associated military base: Moruroa, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sq_v-fH4TLY Moruroa et Fangataufa, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOpwFPslXqI Hao, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54YMpk-6Ft8

‘Moruroa nuclear site could collapse, MP warns UN’, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2476835885697099

One in our series of posts about the impact of the nuclear bomb detonations and military occupation of French Occupied Polynesia, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2946824908698192

“The remarkable story of Cook Islanders’ resistance to nuclear weapons, including sending Te-Au-O-Tonga to Moruroa”, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/3054764037904278

Nuclear Free and Independent Pacific Day 2020 statement, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/2767195756661109

This update is online at https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/moruroa-54th-anniversary-of-first-nuclear-bomb-detonation/3060387570675258 Tweet: https://twitter.com/PeaceMovementA/status/1278501718733406208

