Governor-General’s Statement On The Death Of Sir Toke Talagi

Governor-General’s condolences following the death of Sir Toke Talagi, former Premier of Niue

The Governor-General of the Realm of New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy, has extended her condolences following the death of Niue’s former premier, Sir Toke Talagi, who passed away today in Niue.

“I extend my condolences to his family and to the people of Niue.

I was privileged to invest Sir Toke with his knighthood when I visited Niue in March 2017. Sir Toke’s outstanding vision and commitment to a safer and more prosperous Niue will long be cherished,” Dame Patsy said.

“I pay particular tribute to the resurgence of the Niuean language and culture that flourished under his leadership.

“My thoughts are with the Sir Toke’s family and the people of Niue,” Dame Patsy said.

