Tourism Authority Of Kiribati Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Sitting (L-R) Petero Manufolau – CEO TAK, Mitateti Moote – TAK Board Chairman, Hon Willie Tokataake – Minister for Information, Communication, Transport & Tourism Development (MICTTD), Tarataake Teannaki – Secretary MICTTD, Reeti Onorio – DCEO TAK. Standing – TAK staffs and local community representatives.

The Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK) celebrated its 1st year anniversary with a quiet celebration at its head office in Betio, South Tarawa on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

In his welcome address, TAK CEO, Petero Manufolau thanked the Government of Kiribati (GoK) for its vision in recognizing the potential tourism has for the economy and for the opportunity for TAK to lead the development and marketing of tourism in Kiribati.

The event was an opportunity for the organisation to celebrate its achievements in the last 12 months and share its strategies, particularly as current global COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact global travel.

Chief guest and Minister of Information, Communication, Transport and Tourism Development, Honourable Willie Tokataake reaffirmed the Government of Kiribati’s (GoK) commitment to provide key supporting economic infrastructures that directly or indirectly support tourism development as reflected in Kiribati’s Vision for the next 20 Years (KV20). He added that the recent development and upgrading of outer island airports and key international ports on Tarawa, Christmas and Kanton underpin government strong desire to promote and develop tourism in the country.

Kiribati recorded a 19% increase in international visitors in 2019 and a 11% increase in the number of beds available in country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a 60% decline in international visitor arrivals as at May 2020 and the Tourism Authority of Kiribati anticipates a greater decline due to continued travel restrictions.

In its ‘Reset Kiribati’ strategy, TAK will be implementing a series initiatives and activities aimed at addressing the needs of the new traveler post COVID-19. These include destination awareness on what TAK believes will be the ‘new normal’, tourism operator training, product update for international tour operators and niche focused digital marketing campaigns. END

ABOUT KIRIBATI

The 33 islands of the Republic of Kiribati (pronounced Kiribas) is situated at the heart of the Pacific Ocean where the Equator and International Date Line meet. Scattered across the central Pacific, Kiribati is the only country in the world that is positioned on all four hemispheres of the Earth – northern, southern, eastern, and western.

The capital Tarawa is also home to the country’s main international airport (TRW) with direct services from Nadi, Fiji (NAN), Nauru (INU), Funafuti, Tuvalu (FUN), Honiara, Solomon Islands (HIR), Brisbane, Australia (BNE) and Majuro, Marshall Islands (MAJ).

Kiritimati or Christmas Island (CXI) on the far east of the country is serviced by a weekly flight from Honolulu (HNL) and Nadi (NAN) by Fiji Airways.

Accommodation options in Kiribati includes hotels, guesthouses, and the traditional style ‘buyas’. Tarawa and Kiritimati host majority of the accommodation while the options in the outer islands can be limited to lodges and village/community rest homes.

Kiribati – for travelers

Friendly and peaceful, Kiribati is for the traveler passionate to discover and explore new destinations; one that enjoys an off the beaten track experience with the yearning to be fully immersed in the island’s natural beauty, culture and its people.

For more information, please visit www.visitkiribati.travel

