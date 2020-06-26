Remembering Faiz Khan

Press Release – Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group of Companies

Faiz Khan

Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group have lost a visionary leader. He was one of Fiji’s finest Executive Chairman, Chairman and CEO. We have lost a dear friend and an amazing person who shaped the success of both organizations.

We are deeply saddened to announce that Faiz Khan passed away in Brisbane this morning (Friday June 26th). Our sincere condolences and sympathies go out to his wife Jaucinta and their two sons, Omar and Rayn during this difficult time.

The entire Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine Group family is grieving the loss of our mentor and leader. Faiz has left us all so suddenly but his legacy remains.

Messages of support and sympathies continue to pour in as we come to terms with the sad news of his passing. We are preparing for his homecoming and will advise once funeral arrangements are finalised.

We were fortunate to have worked under his guidance. We will miss Faiz immensely and will honour his memory by continuing his good work.

