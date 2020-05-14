Vodafone Kicks Off Online Haka Challenge To Show Unity And Aroha To Aotearoa

Press Release – Vodafone

Vodafone Aotearoa has kicked off an online Haka challenge, in partnership with The Haka Experience , to show new ways of spreading the message of aroha, unity and resilience virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly composed haka Kia kotahi ttou …

Vodafone Aotearoa has kicked off an online Haka challenge, in partnership with The Haka Experience, to show new ways of spreading the message of aroha, unity and resilience virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly composed haka ‘Kia kotahi tātou’ – We’re all in this together was written by Director Tapeta Wehi of The Haka Experience as a call for all New Zealanders to rally together and to unite as a nation during these challenging times.

Vodafone is leading out the #HakaExperienceChallenge, an initiative that challenges other organisations to take part and perform the new Haka to share a strengthened message of resilience and aroha. Other organisations involved are Air New Zealand, ATEED, CDHB, Corrections, Drums of Polynesia, Indigenous Growth, Liberty Post, Microsoft, New Zealand Made Products and Brands, NZTE, Odyssey, Sky TV, and The University of Auckland.

Through a series of power-packed online sessions, approximately 30 Vodafone employees from across Aotearoa came together over the last three weeks to virtually learn this new haka as a way to show kotahitanga (unity) in times of uncertainty.

Vodafone’s Head of Māori Development, Kirstin Te Wao, says, “Many businesses and whānau are living in uncertainty in the wake of COVID-19. When Tapeta invited us to be part of this kaupapa, our Vodafone people jumped at the opportunity to participate in something that could unite and uplift our nation.

“Many of our team are not Māori but they’ve always wanted to perform a haka, so they saw this as a really engaging, inclusive and innovative way to learn te reo māori, and from the safety of their bubbles. Using technology to connect with something that is deeply spiritual and unique to Aotearoa has been a wonderful – and for some of our whānau – a life changing experience for our kaimahi (employees).”

Vodafone’s connection with The Haka Experience goes back to early last year where the two organisations worked together to create a company waiata for Vodafone, Te Pā Harakeke.

“It means a lot to us to be involved and to be able to maintain a strong relationship with Tapeta and Te Wehi Haka, on something so special to the Vodafone whānau and all of us in Aotearoa.” Te Wao says.

Vodafone’s version of ‘Kia kotahi tātou’ can be viewed online here: https://youtu.be/3O-jouVutYI

