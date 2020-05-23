Happy International Day For Biological Diversity!

Press Release – SPREP

‘Our Solutions are in Nature’ is the theme for this year’s International Day for Biological Diversity observed annually on 22 May. Nature-based solutions can support climate change adaptation, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, and biodiversity provides the answer to a number of sustainable development challenges we face.

Corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) has given the global community an opportunity to re-examine our relationship with the environment. Despite our advances in technology we are completely dependent on healthy ecosystems and biodiversity for our health, food, water, shelter, energy and much more, making this an important year of reflection, opportunity and solutions.

With countries imposing lock downs or decreasing the movement of their citizens, and many around the world in isolation because of COVID-19, business as usual even for environmentalists and conservationists has changed.

The global slowdown has provided an opportunity to reflect on the state of our world in terms of health, politics, economic development and the environment.

“This year’s theme “Our solutions are in nature” emphasises hope,” said Mr Stuart Chape, Acting Deputy Director General, Strategic Policy & Technical Programmes of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

“Now more than ever, we need to work together at all levels in our society, to build a future that is in harmony with nature. We need to use this year, declared by the Convention on Biological Diversity as a “Super Year” for biodiversity, as a time to increase the resilience of nations, especially the most vulnerable like those in the Pacific.”

As a response to the current situation, with many Pacific communities feeling the adverse effects of isolation and lockdowns, SPREP is launching a series of online quizzes that will support children and adults alike through whatever situation they are going through in a fun and interactive way, while also learning about the Pacific environment. Each quiz is only ten questions long and will feature a different topic, released every two weeks.

To commemorate International Day for Biological Diversity, the first quiz in the series is titled, Pacific Biodiversity. How much do you know about Pacific animals and ecosystems? Take the quiz to find out and challenge your friends or family to see who knows more about Pacific biodiversity. The top 3 players will be announced at the end of the game period.

To play the quiz and challenge others CLICK HERE or visit our website www.sprep.org, follow our Facebook (@SPREP.PEIN) or Twitter (@SprepChannel) accounts to receive updates on new quizzes and upcoming release dates and topics. The Pacific Biodiversity Quiz closes Thursday, 4 June at 11 pm (Samoa Time).

To find out more about the quiz series or other information in the article, please contact us at sprep@sprep.org.

