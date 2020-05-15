Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement Announces Retirement

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement has today announced his intention to retire after 42 years with New Zealand Police. Im incredibly proud of this organisation and what we represent and grateful for the many opportunities and experiences I have …

“I’m incredibly proud of this organisation and what we represent and grateful for the many opportunities and experiences I have had throughout my career,” says Deputy Commissioner Clement.

“Most of all I have had the pleasure of working with great people who do incredible work for New Zealand.”

He has been Deputy Commissioner National Operations at Police National Headquarters since 2014, and before that was District Commander Auckland City.

Deputy Commissioner Clement will retire at the end of June.

He led Police’s management of the impact of firearms law reform following the 15 March attacks, including leading the programme to buy back prohibited firearms.

He played a key role in New Zealand’s response to the Whakaari/White Island tragedy last year.

His previous roles have included work in the undercover programme and on a number of high-profile major investigations including Operation Austin, the investigation into historical sexual allegations against former and serving police officers.

Deputy Commissioner Clement served overseas, including on a United Nations mission to Jamaica, a homicide investigation in the Solomon Islands and capacity-building in the Pacific.

“I would like to thank Mike for his enormous contribution to Police and to New Zealand over more than four decades, including his six years of highly influential leadership at a national level,” says Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“In all his roles, integrity has been his hallmark.”

“I wish Mike all the best for a well-earned and happy retirement with his family, who have had to share him with us for so long.”

