Confusion Reigns Supreme Around Church Messaging

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister needs to front up and explain why her stance on church attendance differs from the New Zealand police, says Agnes Loheni National’s associate spokesperson for Pacific Peoples.

In an interview on a Radio Samoa programme two officers confirmed they received an email from their bosses that churches were allowed up to 100 people. This is in contrast to what Jacinda Ardern had previously said could happen under level 2 rules.

“Given how important church is to the Pasifika peoples it’s time Ardern got her facts right.

“The church is at the heart of our community, this interview shows the Prime Minister is making up rules for different groups.

“She needs to explain why police have a different understand to church gatherings.”

