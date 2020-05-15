Celebrating Laudato Si’ Week: “Everything Is Interconnected”

Press Release – Caritas Aotearoa

Five years ago this month, Pope Francis launched his ground breaking encyclical “Laudato Si’ – On Care for our Common Home“. As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the message of Laudato Si’, that all of life is interconnected, is a timely reminder of the need for coordinated action to overcome interrelated environmental, economic and social crises.

From 16 to 24 May, Caritas is encouraging Catholics and all people of goodwill to take greater steps to care for our common home, through online training and practical action where possible, to celebrate Laudato Si’ Week. Caritas members and partners around Oceania will join in tree-planting, clean-ups and promotional events during the week.

Pope Francis and Laudato Si’ have inspired and encouraged Caritas members in Oceania in their environmental justice work over the last six years. The unfolding story of small communities struggling to protect lives and livelihoods, homes and coastlines is told through the annual State of the Environment for Oceania report. Stories from the region will also be shared during Laudato Si’ Week through a global online webinar on social action, and a Caritas blog series.

“As a leading partner in this global initiative, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand invites everyone to stand together to protect our common home. As we have united against the coronavirus threat, let us also work together against climate change and all threats to healthy human life on this planet. We can grow through this crisis and build a better world together,” says Julianne Hickey, Caritas Director.

Laudato Si’ Week will end on Sunday, 24 May. All people are invited to pray this Common Prayer for the 5th Anniversary of Laudato Si’ at noon in their respective local time in a wave of global solidarity.

Online events taking place during Laudato Si’ Week include:

Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development & Global Catholic Climate Movement:

18-22 May: four 1.5 hour webinars during the week on eco-spirituality, sustainability, advocacy, and social action in light of Laudato Si’. Register and more information here – to participate live or view recordings later.

Caritas Australia/Catholic Earthcare:

Thursday 21 May, 1pm (NZT): Prayer, Reflection and Discussion, including discussion on life after COVID-19. Register here.

Wednesday 20 May, 6pm (NZT): Online global youth panel on the climate crisis: for youth aged 16-25 years from New Zealand, Australia, Malta, and Tonga. Register here

For more information and to follow the Week, go to www.caritas.org.nz or LaudatoSiWeek.org. Follow the action on Facebook.

