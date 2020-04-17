The World Of Dance In Your Living Room

Press Release – Youthdance

Lalal Simpson Teaching at IDD

YouthDance Education Trust (YET) are excited to announce that Wellington’s International Dance Day (IDD) celebrations will be coming straight to your home.

On Sunday 26 April the public in their bubbles are invited to celebrate International Dance Day with FREE online dance workshops. Participants will be able to try out different dance styles from soulful rhythms of Africa to the magic of Bulgarian Folk dances; kids can rock it out with an epic beach party, there is a danzability class for seniors and more – all from the comfort of their own home!

YET is a trust made up of local volunteers dedicated to sharing the joy of all dance forms and this year we are celebrating 20 years of International Dance Day Wellington.

COVID-19 has restricted our ability to physically connect with those outside our bubbles, but these online workshops will provide an opportunity for people to participate and connect with one another from home. We know the physical, social and emotional wellbeing that comes through dance, which is now needed more than ever.

From 9am – 5.30pm people can jump online and take part in this series of short dance workshops hosted by the local Wellington dance community. This is a chance for you to really dance like no one is watching!

IDD performer and regular tutor, Jenny Bloomfield says, “It is something which I believe in, to create access to dance opportunities for everyone regardless of finances and to be part of a huge free event that gives access to the general public to discover through workshops and performance so many different styles was a really special thing.”

This year YET have included a programme of dance films which will be screened online on April 29, the official UNESCO International Dance Day where dance will be celebrated worldwide. YET have been producing IDD Wellington as a free community event since 2000 as a way to bring together the culturally and creatively diverse Wellington community to share, learn and celebrate in the joy of dance.

International Dance Day Online

Sunday 26 April, 9am – 5.30pm

Visit http://www.internationaldanceday.org.nz/ for more information

Dance Workshop Schedule (Each workshop runs for 30 minutes)

9am KIDS ZUMBA with Ani Prasad

10am MADAGASCAN DANCE with Lala Simpson

11am DANZABILITY with Rachel Horwell

12pm HAWAIIAN DANCE with Liora Noy

1pm HIP HOP with Braedyn Togi

2pm SIVA SAMOA with Jayden Lupao

3pm BULGARIAN FOLK DANCE with Lilia Petrova

4pm AFRICAN DANCE with Jenny Bloomfield

5pm CONTEMPORARY with Sacha Copeland

