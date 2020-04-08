TC Harold Impacting Fiji Update From Save The Children New Zealand

Press Release – Save The Children

A hurricane warning is now in force from Nadi up to Pacific harbour.

TC Herald will make landfall over Kadavu at 200km/hr wind speeds.

As of this morning, one school in Nakasi (outside Suva) has had its roof blown off.

Eight homes destroyed in a village in Tailevu. Storm surge and flooding being experienced widely all over Fiji.

Ba town is flooded. Water level is going up.

188 Emergency Centres open and people sheltering. Total Numbers to be confirmed.

Conditions will deteriorate further from midday onwards.

Currently experiencing strong gusty winds in Suva. Electricity supply is intermittent.

Reports that a tornado caused the damages in Tailevu Nausori area and people have been injured. Police are investigating this.

Most CDCs have been activated and are supporting their communities. (CDCs are Community Disaster Management Committees)

