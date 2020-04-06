Slow Moving Front To Dominate The Weather Up To The Weekend

Press Release – MetService

A slow-moving front, currently sitting over Fiordland, sluggishly moves north tomorrow (Tuesday) to sit around Cook Strait by midnight before continuing its journey over the North Island on Wednesday.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark says, “The front bringing persistent rain to Fiordland right now, will, for the most part, determine which parts of the country will see dry or wet conditions in the next few days.”

“A warm northwest flow ahead of the front means rain is expected to be most significant in the western regions of the South Island now and as it moves north tomorrow. This east west divide will continue as the front meanders north over the North Island mid-week, with everyone expected to see at least a brief period of rain – just a small help in the bit by bit recovery of drought affected areas.” Clark continued.

Conditions dry out in the southwest flow behind the front, with the Far South the only area expected to see anything more than a few showers in the fronts wake. Any sub-Antarctic southerlies directly behind the front are forecast to be brief therefore temperatures are not expected to take a dive, remaining around average for April during this week.

Looking briefly ahead to Easter weekend, the forecast at this point in time looks unsettled. Friday is currently looking to be the best day of the long weekend, with a weak ridge of high pressure bringing dry conditions to most of the country, before a weather system possibly bringing strong winds and heavy rain moves in from the west.

In the tropics, Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category 5 cyclone overnight with maximum winds exceeding 200km/h near its centre. TC Harold will move eastwards across Vanuatu today, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and flooding along with dangerous sea conditions. Once past Vanuatu, TC Harold is forecast to track southeast past Fiji on Wednesday and then past Tonga on Thursday, while remaining well north of New Zealand with no impacts expected here. For more information you can check out the Fiji Meteorological Service website at https://www.met.gov.fj/ as they will be the official tropical cyclone warning centre for Severe TC Harold in the coming days.

