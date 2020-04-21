Japan Supports UNICEF To Reach More Than One Million Children In COVID-19 Response

Press Release – UNICEF

The Government of Japan and UNICEF have signed a grant agreement, which will provide support to strengthen the Pacific region’s COVID-19 response and help protect children from any impacts of this global pandemic.

The Government of Japan contribution of USD2 million will support UNICEF’s efforts in strengthening community engagement, provision of critical medical and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, health care, education – including early childhood – and child protection services as well as research on the impact of this global crisis on women and children.

With this funding support, UNICEF will work closely with Pacific Island governments, including the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, to improve essential services and engage with communities to prevent and respond to COVID-19.

“Combating a global pandemic like COVID-19 cannot be achieved alone. We thank the Government of Japan for this support and together with governments, partners and communities, we will ensure that emergency resources and services reach those Pacific families, including more than one million children in the Pacific, to both prevent and respond to this deadly virus,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett.

UNICEF is currently working with Pacific Island governments, communities and partners to ensure that essential support is provided, and resources are available to protect communities, including children, against the threat of COVID-19 in the region. The assistance from this grant will be delivered to Pacific Island countries according to their specific preparedness and response needs.

