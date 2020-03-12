Resene Customers Donate More Than 200,000 Cans Of Food To The Salvation Army

Press Release – Salvation Army

Resene customers have tipped the total number of cans of food delivered during the annual Hunger for Colour Appeal to a staggering 200,000 cans. Held every February for the last six years, the Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal sees cans swapped instore for Resene testpots. The cans bolster The Salvation Army’s food banks at just the right time.

“Our food banks are often depleted at the start of the year, when many people rely on them to put food on the table after meeting the extra expenses a new school year brings,” Salvation Army Territorial Director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell says.

“We are blessed that Resene ColorShops, like The Salvation Army, are based all around the country and people are generous in donating to their local foodbanks through this appeal.”

The Resene Hunger for Colour Appeal came out of the Canterbury Earthquakes, when the company collected cans for those affected by the emergency. It was so well supported by customers that Resene began it as an important annual campaign. During that time, Resene has collected over 200,000 cans for The Salvation Army.

Sixty thousand food parcels were distributed by The Salvation Army last year. This year, 44,632 cans of food were swapped for Resene testpots during the February appeal.

“The success of the campaign shows the enthusiasm New Zealanders have for helping others struggling to put food on their table, and for colour and DIY projects,” Resene marketing manager Karen Warman says.

