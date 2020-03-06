Press Release – Fale Pasifika Horowhenua

An estimated 250 performers are preparing to take part in Horowhenuas Pasifika Celebration Day 2020, being held at the Levin Adventure Park.

An estimated 250 performers are preparing to take part in Horowhenua’s Pasifika Celebration Day 2020, being held at the Levin Adventure Park.

The annual event, which commenced in 2011, is a chance to see, hear and celebrate our Pacific Island communities.

The lively event will showcase cultural performances from five Pacific Islands commencing at 3pm to 7pm, Saturday 14 March.

Organised by Fale Pasifika Horowhenua, chairperson Aleni Feagaiga is excited about the event and what is on offer such as Pacific Island food stalls and crafts. There will also be promotional booths offering a range of educational and social service information that attendees can visit.

Feagaiga is also excited about the headline act ‘Punialava’a’, who have been established for many years and inspired many Pacific artists in the music industry. Their songs and metaphorical messages are authentic and true to the heart of Samoa and Pacific Island culture. Feagaiga says the group are a real drawcard and are not to be missed.

Attendees are encouraged to use the Durham Street carparks or St Joseph’s School fields which both connect to the park. The event is open and free to everyone. If you haven’t been to a Pasifika Festival then get along, you will not be disappointed.

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url