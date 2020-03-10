New exhibition challenges perceptions of the Pacific
Discover the people and stories of the Saltwater Realm at Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm.
This new exhibition displays contemporary artworks by Pacific artists and rare and unique Pacific items from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections and other cultural institutions.
Waitui Ātea runs from 17 March – 19 July at Auckland Central City Library; it is one of a wide variety of free Pasifika events happening throughout March at libraries across Auckland.
“Head along to Waitui Ātea to experience a new narrative for the peoples of the Saltwater Realm – threaded together through art and measina (treasures) from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections,” says Councillor Alf Filipaina, Chair of the Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee
There are a wide variety of Pasifika events on at Auckland Libraries this month, see here for full list. Some highlights include:
Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm
Tuesday 17 March – Sunday 19 July 2020
Level 2 gallery space, Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero | Central City Library, 44-46 Lorne Street, Auckland Central
Free entry
Te Matariki Clendon – exhibiting va’aalo by artist Ioane Ioane as part of Waitui Ātea
Te Manawa (Westgate Library) – display of images from Waitui Ātea
Hawaiian hula workshop
Thursday 26 March 3.30pm
Glenfield Library
Free entry
Pacifica Mamas Exhibition
Pacific Island lounge
1 – 31 March
Te Manawa (Westgate) Library
Free entry
COCO-Nutshell Experience!
Thursday 12, 19, and 26 March, 3.30pm.
Places are limited, please see a librarian to pre-register
Māngere East Library
Free entry
The Indo-Pasefika Project
Two workshops: 28 March and 18 April, held at local community locations
Culminating expo: 2 May, 11am – 2pm, at Papatoetoe War Memorial Library
Contact Papatoetoe War Memorial Library for workshop details
Free entry
