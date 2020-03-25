Air New Zealand Updates International Network

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is adjusting its international network to match demand and government travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will operate a limited international network from 30 March to 31 May 2020 to enable essential travel and to keep air freight moving through key cargo corridors to North America and Asia. Overall, international capacity will reduce by 95 percent from pre-COVID-19 levels.

Domestic services into Auckland will be scheduled to allow travellers to connect onto Tasman and Pacific routes.

The airline’s international schedule from 30 March to 31 May will be as follows. All services are subject to change as governments continue to introduce or change travel and border restrictions.

Tasman services (per week)

Auckland-Sydney Three return services Auckland-Brisbane Two return services Auckland-Melbourne Two return services

Pacific services (per week)

Auckland-Rarotonga One return service Auckland-Fiji One return service Auckland-Niue One return service Sydney-Norfolk One return service Brisbane-Norfolk One return service

Samoa and Tonga are currently not permitting international flights. If these restrictions end, Air New Zealand is likely to operate one return service per week from Auckland.

Long-haul services (per week)

Auckland-Los Angeles Three return services Auckland-Hong Kong Two return services Auckland-Shanghai Return services on alternate days from 2 May

The airline is retiming its Hong Kong service to a night operation ex Auckland and Hong Kong to maximise connection opportunities for cargo.

Air New Zealand has set up a dedicated COVID-19 information hub on its website and customers are encouraged to consult this in the first instance. Due to the large number of schedule changes, customers are strongly encouraged to only contact the airline if they are due to fly within the next 48 hours.

