One Love Festival 2020 gearing up to be the best yet!

Set times released

Stan Walker to replace Toots and the Maytals

Maisey Rika to replace Latasha Lee

Excitement is building ahead of Tauranga’s annual sold-out One Love Festival, which is just days away and boasts some of the biggest names in roots, rock, reggae from around the world.

The two-day festival will be held across Auckland Anniversary Weekend on January 25 and January 26 at the Tauranga Domain. The line-up for both days has just been released – see below for the full list of set times.

One Love is saddened to announce that Toots and the Maytals will no longer be appearing on the bill. Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert is unable to attend due to health reasons. Toots will be replaced on day one of the festival by local legend Stan Walker.

Also, Latasha Lee can no longer travel due to pneumonia. The US singer was looking forward to returning to One Love but has been advised not to travel at this time. Latasha Lee will be replaced on day two of the festival by Aotearoa’s very own Maisey Rika.

Promoters would like to thank Stan and Maisey for stepping in at such short notice.

Both artists will share the stage with a talent-packed line-up across the two days. Day one features Sean Paul (watch his message for NZ fans HERE), Third World, Common Kings, Katchafire, Ria Hall and a Nesian Mystik reunion. Day two plays host to more big names such as Shaggy, L.A.B, Collie Buddz, Sons of Zion, FIJI and 1814.

One Love 2020 – Important things to note:

Pre-accreditation – Save time and top up your wrist band before you get to the gates – available Friday January 24, 12pm – 10pm.

Rising Tide, 107 Newton Street Mount Maunganui.

1. Take your ticket (show on phone)

2. Bring valid I.D

3. Pick up your wristband

4. Top up your Wayver wristband

Top up your wristband online –

Pre top-up available until 11.59pm Friday January 24.

1. Go to the Wayver website at www.wayver.co.nz and fill in details.

2. Select the amount you wish to top up.

3. Your ticket will be scanned at entry gate to the festival and you will be given your wristband with your top-up amount activated.

One Love 2020

Presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai fm

Tauranga Domain

Saturday January 25 and Sunday January 26, 2020

Saturday – Gates open 11am, first act on at 12pm

Sean Paul, Katchafire, Ria Hall, Common Kings, Nesian Mystik, Victor J Sefo, Spawnbreezie, Third World, Ardijah, Maisey Rika, Lion Rezz, Etana, Josh Wawa

Sunday – Gates open 11am, first act on at 12pm

L.A.B, Shaggy, Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, Collie Buddz, Rei, FIJI, 1814, Mike Love, Conkarah, Israel Starr, FIA, Jaro Loco

www.onelovefestival.co.nz

