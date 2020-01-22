Press Release – Tri Hawkes Bay

January 22, 2020. For immediate release.



Napier Port Harbour to Hills Multisport Festival set to take place this weekend



The Napier Port Harbour to Hills is a destination triathlon set in the picturesque Hawke’s Bay region. Now in its fourth year, the event has expanded into a two-day multisport festival that will take place over the weekend of Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th of January, involving over 350 participants.

For 2020, the festival will include two national championship events: the Suzuki Aquathlon National Championships (1km swim, 5km run) and Suzuki Aqua Bike National Championships (2km swim, 125km bike – Sunday 26 January). These events are for qualifying to represent New Zealand at the ITU Multisport World Championships in Almere, Netherlands.

Thanks to the generous support of Garth Barfoot and Triathlon New Zealand, the first overall male and female winners in the 2020 Aqua Bike National Championship race will receive flights and accommodation subsidies at the 2020 World Championships. Conditional of Tri NZ Team selection & eligibility.

In addition to these events are the Napier Port Ocean Swims (Kids Give it a Go 300m; and 1km and 2km distances) and the feature event the Napier Port Harbour to Hills Middle Distance Triathlon.

Starting with a sheltered 2km Pacific Ocean swim from the beach at Perfume Point with the Mahia Peninsula and Napier Port as its backdrop, athletes will then head-out on a 95km bike which begins with views of Cape Kidnappers to the left before heading inland and around the stunning Tuki Tuki valley. The event then concludes with a 21.1km run along the Rotary Pathway and Marine Parade featuring many of Napier’s iconic attractions including Pania of the Reef, Veronica Sunbay, Napier Soundshell, Sunken Gardens, Millennial Arch Sculpture and Spirit of Napier.

Run by Triathlon Hawke’s Bay with the support of Napier City Council and Triathlon New Zealand, the Napier Port Harbour to Hills Multisport Festival offers an event for everyone, with all athletes receiving amazing support throughout the course with aid stations and assistance if required and an event village packed with entertainment and complimentary food for all finishers.

https://www.harbourtohills.co.nz/

Festival Schedule



Schedule – Saturday 25 January



7.30am – Race start for the Napier Port Kids Give it a Go 300m Ocean Swim (Beach Wave start)



7.55am – Swim course closed for Napier Port 300m Kids Give it a Go 300m Ocean Swim



8.00am – Race start for the Napier Port 1km & 2km Ocean Swim (Beach Wave Start)



8.55am – Swim course closed for the Napier Port 1km & 2km Ocean Swim



9.00am – Aquathlon Males start (Beach start)



9.05am – Aquathlon Females start (Beach start)



9.35am – Swim course closed Suzuki Aquathlon National Championships



10.30am – Run course closed for Suzuki Aquathlon National Championships



11.00am – Prize giving East Pier Hotel



Schedule – Sunday 26th January 2020



6.56am – Karakia welcoming and opening of event



7.00am – All Triathlon Male Individuals and AquaBike Males start (Beach start)



7.05am – All Triathlon Female Individuals and AquaBike Females start (Beach start)



7.10am – All team swimmers start (Beach start)



8.20am – Swim cut off for Individuals and Aquabike

8.30am – Swim cut off for Team swimmers

12.30pm – Cycle cut off for Individuals

12.40pm – Cycle cut off for Teams

1.45pm – Cycle cut off Aquabike

3.30pm – Run course closed for Individuals

3.40pm – Run course closed for Teams

4.00pm – Prize Giving at event village Perfume Point Reserve

