Pacific Divas on Prime

Pacific Media Network is delighted to announce that Kiwi viewers will have another chance to watch Aotearoas first ever Pacific Divas National Identity Tour on Prime on Boxing Day.

So settle down, turn off your phones and tune in to Prime on Thursday 26th December at 12pm to see an amazing two hour concert featuring nine leading Pacific Divas: Aaradhna, Annie Crummer, Betty-Anne, Bella Kalolo, Razé, Pacific Soul, Annie Grace, Lole Usoali’i-Hickey and Cindy of Samoa.

In a first for New Zealand, the concert at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau was filmed by Sky TV.

Sara-Jane Elika, PMN Interim CEO, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Kiwis to see and hear our finest Pacific female artists again in a celebration of empowerment and Pacific culture, thanks to an innovative collaboration between Pacific Media Network and Sky TV.

“Viewers throughout Aotearoa will again be able to witness the voices of our Pacific women heard, affirmed, valued and empowered.”

A 14-song playlist featuring many of our Divas and created through NZ on Air is available on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1SB8D2FhdtCUkY53q6S5y0?si=Sa_NzAJsTEGX_4AYdl_vPQ

ABOUT PACIFIC MEDIA NETWORK

“Celebrating the Pacific Spirit”, Pacific Media Network (PMN) is the premier provider of quality Pacific content in New Zealand. Through our multi-media platforms we inclusively open access to Pacific News, Entertainment and Lifestyle stories, keeping it 100% Pacific! Our mission is to empower, encourage and nurture Pacific Cultural identity and economic prosperity in Aotearoa. Pacific Media Network aims to deliver key outcomes with Pacific peoples contributing to New Zealand society in a positive way, Pacific peoples achieving their full potential and the preservation of Pacific Island culture and language.

