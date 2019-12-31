Full New Year Honours List 2020

Press Release – Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP, of Christchurch. For services to heritage preservation and governance.

Ms Noeline Taurua, of Te Puke. For services to netball.

Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM, of Auckland. For services to women and economics.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Stephen William Hansen, CNZM, of Christchurch. For services to rugby.

Mr Robert George Martin, MNZM, of Whanganui. For services to people with disabilities.

The Honourable Joseph Victor Williams, of Porirua. For services to the judiciary.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr John Daniel Barnett, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to film and television.

Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO, of Auckland. For services to governance.

Mr Robert James Campbell, of Auckland. For services to governance and business.

Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM, of Palmerston North. For services to health, particularly nursing.

Mr Antony John Carter, of Auckland. For services to business governance.

Gillian, Lady Deane, of Wellington. For services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth.

Ms Helen Mary Heffernan, of Wellington. For services to health.

Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP, of Porirua. For services to mental health and nursing.

Ms Rachael Le Mesurier, of Auckland. For services to governance, the community and health.

Mr Donald Evan Murray MacCormick, of Auckland. For services to health, particularly surgery.

Dr Michael Edward Matthews, of Hamilton. For services to food technology and the food industry.

Mr John Walter McKinnon, QSO, of Wellington. For services to New Zealand-China relations.

Mr Roger John Moses, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to education.

Ms Helen Joan Plume, of Porirua. For services to the environment.

Dr Edward Ward, of Napier. For services to intensive care practice.

Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO, of Auckland. For services to health, particularly paediatrics.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Priscilla Jane Askew, of Featherston. For services to music.

Ms Jan Patricia Bolwell, of Paekakariki. For services to dance and theatre.

Ms Lydia Pounamu Bradey, of Wanaka. For services to mountaineering.

Mr Murray Ernest Cammick, of Auckland. For services to the music industry.

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Clark, of Christchurch. For services to gymnastics.

Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee, of Auckland. For services to interpreter and translator education.

Mr Grant Thomas Crothers, of Wellington. For services to Tokelau and the fishing industry.

Dr John Wayne Delahunt, of Wellington. For services to endocrinology and the transgender community.

Ms Margaret Hine Forsyth, of Hamilton. For services to netball and the community.

Mr Graeme William Gale, of Outram. For services to aviation and conservation.

Mrs Rosslyn Ann Gale, of Outram. For services to aviation and conservation.

Mr William Morris Gosden, MNZM, of Wellington. For services to the film industry.

Ms Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay, of Auckland. For services to broadcasting and the music industry.

Mr Michael Hopkinson, of Murchison. For services to kayaking and outdoor education.

Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk, of Hamilton. For services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry.

Ms Susan Jane Kedgley, of Wellington. For services to women and governance.

Mr Anthony Francis Kokshoorn, of Greymouth. For services to local government and the community.

Ms Laura Robyn Langman, of Hamilton. For services to netball.

Dr George William Mason, of New Plymouth. For services to conservation, philanthropy and the community.

Mr Paul McGill, of Auckland. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mrs Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh, of Auckland. For services to early childhood education.

Ms Annette Margaret Milligan, of Nelson. For services to health, particularly nursing.

Mr Robert Narev, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to the community and education.

Ms Ranui Ngarimu, of Christchurch. For services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving.

Mr Shaun Michael Norman, of Twizel. For services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community.

Dr Keith William Ovenden, of Wellington. For services to the arts.

Miss Susan Diana Price, of Wellington. For services to literature and philanthropy.

Mrs Lynden Ann Sainsbury, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy and the community.

Ms Mary Gemma Schumacher, of Wellington. For services to palliative care.

Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester, of Hamilton. For services to science and conservation.

Ms Suzanne Mary Sinclair, of Auckland. For services to the community and governance.

Mr Stephen John Tew, of Wellington. For services to rugby and sports administration.

Reverend Nove Vailaau, of Porirua. For services to the Samoan community.

Mr Shayne William Walker, of Dunedin. For services to fostering children and social work.

Mr Anthony Gordon Wilding, of Tirau. For services to the dairy industry and the community.

Mr Gary Ross Wilson, of Auckland. For services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Dr Anne Bardsley, of Auckland. For services to science and the State.

Mr Peter Richard Barker, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Ms Gillian Margaret Bibby, of Wellington. For services to music education.

Miss Lauren Marie Boyle, of Auckland. For services to swimming.

Mrs Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows, of Auckland. For services to Tongan art and education.

Mr George Leonard Burt, of Katikati. For services to Māori and broadcasting.

Ms Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland), of Auckland. For services to music and seniors.

Mrs Marilyn Joy Cassidy, of Clyde. For services to dance.

Mr Gerben Willem Cath, of Auckland. For services to the screen industry and education.

Mr George Sheung Hung Chan, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy and the community.

Mr John Anthony Chemis, of Gisborne. For services to education.

Mr Michael Anthony Chopping, of Auckland. For services to the electrical industry.

Dr David Anthony Codyre, of Auckland. For services to mental health.

Mrs Naomi Frances Cowan, of Auckland. For services to mental health and the community.

Mr Roy James Cowley, of Wellington. For services to charity governance and the arts.

Ms Kathleen Mary Craig, of Palmerston North. For services to music and music education.

Mr Paul Emlyn Crowther, of Auckland. For services to music.

Ms Julia Samantha Durkin, of Auckland. For services to photography.

Mrs Carrol Margaret Elliott, of Auckland. For services to nursing and the community.

Ms Janine Ewan, of Auckland. For services to palliative care.

Mrs Judith Grace Geare, of Wellington. For services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations.

Mr John Grant Gibson, of Greymouth. For services to rugby league.

Ms Parris Renee Goebel, of Auckland. For services to dance.

Ms Carole Erna Gordon, of Tauranga. For services to seniors.

Ms Louise Mary Green, of Wellington. For services to education.

Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris, of Auckland. For services to Māori and historical research.

Ms Arneta Honey Hireme, of Hamilton. For services to rugby league.

Mrs Jenn Maree Hooper, of Hamilton. For services to maternity care and people with disabilities.

Ms Penelope Anne Hulse, of Auckland. For services to local government.

Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi, of Auckland. For services to the Anglican church and the community.

Mr William John Kerrison, of Murupara. For services to river and wildlife conservation.

Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse, of Auckland. For services to seniors and health.

Mrs Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif, of Auckland. For services to refugee and migrant communities.

Lealamanu’a Aiga Caroline Mareko, of Porirua. For services to the Pacific community and education.

Mr Dennis Te Uhi Marsh, of Auckland. For services to music and fundraising.

Associate Professor Humaira Moeed, of Lower Hutt. For services to science education and the community.

Ms Ruth Suzanne Money, of Auckland. For services to victim advocacy.

Mrs Linley May Myers, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mrs Jennifer Ann Noble, of Tauranga. For services to health, particularly research for rare diseases.

Mr Graeme Frederick North, of Auckland. For services to architecture and natural building standards.

Mr Donald Peter O’Connor, of New Plymouth. For services to motorsport.

Mr Patrick Leo Michael O’Connor, of Christchurch. For services to migrant communities and education.

Ms Tamsin Orr-Walker, of Queenstown. For services to kea conservation.

Mrs Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM, of Christchurch. For services to seniors and the community.

Mr Geoffrey Robert Pearman, of Port Chalmers. For services to seniors and business.

Mr Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson, of Christchurch. For services to paralympic sport.

Mr Kim Leslie Robinson, of Whangarei. For services to the deaf community.

Mr Donald William Scarlet, of Hamilton. For services to conservation.

Mr Grant William Rowan Sidaway, of Wellington. For services to seniors and ICT education.

Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith, of Hastings. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield, of Auckland. For services to people with disabilities.

Mr Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent, of Taupo. For services to the community and governance.

Mrs Jennifer Ann Thompson, of Lower Hutt. For services to amputees and horticulture.

Miss Sonia Faiga Tiatia, of Wellington. For services to hospitality and youth.

Mr Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia, of Wellington. For services to sport and the Samoan community.

Mrs Marama Amiria Tuuta, of Masterton. For services to Māori and education.

Mrs Wendy Joy Ure, of Gisborne. For services to early childhood education.

Mrs Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison), of Auckland. For services to the deafblind community.

Mr Gordon Alan Wilson, of Dunedin. For services to education.

Mr David Philip Wright, of Wellington. For services to biodynamic agriculture.

Mr Paul Dudley Wright, of Rotorua. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.



The Queen’s Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The Queen’s Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Gary John Dickson, of Wanaka. For services to search and rescue.

Dr John Morgan Williams, of Richmond. For services to the State and the environment.



The Queen’s Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The Queen’s Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Kataraina Kathy Allen, of Gisborne. For services to the community.

Mr Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ, of Otautau. For services to the community.

Mrs Jaylene Viki Ball, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Rodney Elliott Brown, of Kerikeri. For services to conservation.

Mrs Kathleen Anne Burford, of Christchurch. For services to migrant and refugee women and crafts.

Mr Stephen Michael Bush, of Christchurch. For services to environmental rejuvenation.

Mrs Diane Elizabeth Cleverley, of Timaru. For services to the community and music.

Mr Norman Rodney Crawshaw, of Westport. For services to the community and sport.

Ms Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert, of Auckland. For services to cycling and transport advocacy.

The Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis, of Kawakawa. For services to the community.

Mr Panapa Stewart Davis, of Kawakawa. For services to the community.

Mr David Malcolm Denton, of Christchurch. For services to outdoor recreation and youth.

Mrs Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP, of Waikaia. For services to the community.

Mrs Barbara Joan Dixon, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mrs Patricia Anne Flutey, JP, of Whanganui. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Shirley Frew, of Matamata. For services to textile crafts and the community.

Dr Alison Heather Gaston, of Dunedin. For services to health and health education.

Mr Roger Francis Gilbert, of Leeston. For services to sport and historical research.

Mr Kenneth Alan Hamilton, of Alexandra. For services to athletics and youth.

Sister Sally Catherine Hannan, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mr Allan John Hedley, of Nuhaka. For services to the community.

Ms Veranoa Angelique Hetet, of Lower Hutt. For services to Māori art.

Mr Lehi Hohaia, of Rotorua. For services to the New Zealand Police and Māori.

Ms Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa, of Levin. For services to the Pacific community and youth.

Mr Andrew John, of Picton. For services to conservation and education.

Mr David Stuart Jones, of Kirwee. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Rex Graham Kirk, of Christchurch. For services to the community and sport.

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 22 October 2019, prior to the date of decease.

Mrs Carrell Mary Knight, of Levin. For services to lawn bowls.

Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga, of Auckland. For services to the Niuean community.

Mr Petrus Wilhemus Martens, of Cambridge. For services to football.

Mrs Beryl Joy Maultby, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Mrs Philippa Elizabeth McCann, of Queenstown. For services to the Blind Foundation.

Ms Lisa Claire McLaren, of Masterton. For services to climate change advocacy.

Mr James Peter Muir, of Tauranga. For services to the community.

Mrs Kolovula Murphy, of Wellington. For services to Tongan and Pacific communities.

Mr Robert William Norling, of Ohakune. For services to railway heritage and the community.

Mr Terence Patrick O’Neill, of Oamaru. For services to sports journalism.

Mr Turangapito Parata, of Hawera. For services to Māori, health and youth.

Mr Lui Ponifasio, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Mrs Mereane Ponifasio, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Ms Hellen Puhipuhi, of Whanganui. For services to the Pacific community and education.

Mr Murray Thomas Purvis, of Timaru. For services to the community and tennis.

Mr John Taylor Reed, of Arrowtown. For services to the community.

Mr Bruce Douglas Russell, JP, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Cushla Alison Scrivens, of Palmerston North. For services to historical research and heritage preservation.

Mr Harjit Singh, of Auckland. For services to the Indian community and seniors.

Mrs Jean McLean Stanley, of Turangi. For services to conservation.

Mrs Rosemary Margaret Stott, of Christchurch. For services to music.

Mrs Barbara Florence Stuart, of Nelson. For services to conservation.

Mr Teremoana Tauira, of Porirua. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr John Scott Taylor, of Wanaka. For services to the community.

Mrs Barbara Mary Thompson, of Porirua. For services to the community and women.

Mrs Leonie Mavis Tisch, of Matamata. For services to health and the community.

Ms Gillian Ruth Vaughan, of Auckland. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mr Terence Archibald Wade, of Auckland. For services to scouting, education and the community.

Ms Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP, of Whakatane. For services to the community and art.



Honorary





The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following Honorary award of The Queen’s Service Medal:

QSM

Reverend Kalolo Fihaki, of Auckland. For services to the Tongan community.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen’s Service Order.



The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following award of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM, of Napier. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url